Encampment developments, field trips, new hospital: Top stories of the week
Encampment developments, field trips, new hospital: Top stories of the week
Eviction deadline nears for Kitchener encampment, Cambridge encampment now being evicted
As the eviction deadline for an encampment in Kitchener approaches, residents of one in Cambridge are now being asked to leave as well.
The June 30 date remains unchanged in Kitchener, but the mayor says he's open to interim solutions.
"This is a complex issue," Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic told CTV News on Thursday."[It] needs to involve a comprehensive area of services to support the residents in question. That includes mental health supports, medical supports, addiction supports and other issues. Because that's part of what is necessary to make any kind of interim housing solution work."
The region said it is working to find shelter and wraparound services for everyone who will be displaced, and a new 60-bed overnight shelter opened Friday at the former Edith MacIntosh Child Care Centre on Stirling Avenue.
On Wednesday, a rally and march was held calling on the Region of Waterloo to change course and let the people living at the site stay.
"I have no idea, really, what to do," said encampment resident Chris McIntyre on Tuesday, where temperatures neared 40 degrees. "Hopefully we can band together and figure out something to do."
Police and bylaw will not be at the encampment on the day of the eviction, according to the region.
In Cambridge, a woman who says she’s been living in an encampment for 14 years is among those at the property now being told to pack their things. TC Energy, the company that owns the property, says those who are living there are trespassing and have been asked several times to leave by June 2.
'He is a very dangerous man': Victim’s family speaks out after high risk offender released from prison
Christopher Watts has once again been released from prison.
Kingston Police issued a safety notice on Wednesday stating Watts has been deemed a "high risk offender" and may "pose a risk to the community, particularly to females, including females under 18 years of age." They added that the 61-year-old is now living in Kingston and will be monitored.
Watts was convicted in 2003 of manslaughter, sexual assault and sexual interference of a 13-year-old girl.
Amanda Raymond died after attending a party at Watts' Puslinch Lake home in July 2001. The Parole Board of Canada detailed how he gave her drugs, including Percocets, OxyContin, speed and ecstasy.When Raymond was in a drug-induced coma, Watts refused to let others call for help,sexually assaulted her, wrote obscene words on her body and took pictures and video.
Watts was sentenced to 12 years behind bars in 2003.
'It’s something money can’t buy': Kitchener man paying for student field trips
A Kitchener man, who only wants to go by the name "St. Jerome’s Boy," has been financially supporting school trips in the Region of Waterloo. For the past 20 years, St. Jerome’s Boy has been paying for field trips out of his own pocket.
He recently sent Grade 8 students from four different schools on at trip to Toronto, where they visited the CN Tower, Ripley’s Aquarium and watched a Toronto Blue Jays game.
"This is the most excited trip I had went on," said Asmeron Weldai, a Grade 8 student from St. John’s Catholic Elementary. "All of the things that we did, all for me was the first."
St. Jerome’s Boy has supported eight different schools in the region, footing the bill for field trips like bowling and Steckle Farm, plus paying for extras like ice cream trucks.
"It’s something money can’t buy, the feeling I get from all of this happening right now," St. Jerome’s Boy said. "1930s, my dad wen to [St. John’s] schools, and he always talked about this school, so I wanted to bring the full circle back to this school."
St. Jerome's Boy, in the middle, with staff from St. John's Catholic Elementary School in front the tree planted his honour. (Submitted)
New hospital planned in Waterloo Region
Planning is underway for a new hospital in the Region of Waterloo. Grand River Hospital and St. Mary's General Hospital announced the development project on Wednesday.
“This is a really a generational project for this region, both in size and in impact,” said Grand River Hospital President and CEO Ron Gagnon. “It is really exciting that we are building off of a decades-long partnership between the two hospitals to take this next step to help reinforce and build a Region of Waterloo health system.”
The hospitals said they've submitted a joint proposal to the Ontario government after consulting with staff, the community and health system partners like Cambridge Memorial Hospital and the KW4 Ontario Health Team.
That proposal includes details on constructing a new, state-of-the-art hospital in Kitchener-Waterloo with around 1,200 beds, as well as plans to repurpose the current location of Grand River Hospital as an ambulatory and urgent care centre. Grand River Hospital's Freeport Campus would be modernized and expanded for rehabilitation services.
"Most new hospitals today have all private rooms for patients," explained Gagnon. "That is nowhere near the case between our facilities."
St. Mary's General Hospital in Kitchener, Ont. on June 22, 2022. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)
Former teacher launches another legal move over removal from WRDSB meeting
A former teacher has announced additional legal action against the Waterloo Region District School Board after her presentation was halted during a trustee meeting back in January. Carolyn Burjoski, who is now retired, is asking for a judicial review into the board's decision to remove her from the meeting, separate from a $1.75 million lawsuit she filed back in May.
On January 17, Burjoski raised concerns about books available in elementary school libraries which she felt discussed sexuality in a way that was not age appropriate. She cited two books, one which discussed asexuality and another about a transgender teenager.
Burjoski told trustees at the meeting that "some of the books make it seem simple, even cool, to take puberty blockers and opposite sex hormones."
Board Chair Scott Piatkowski then stopped her mid-presentation, citing concern that her comments violated the Ontario Human Rights Code. Burjoski was removed from the meeting and a video recording was taken off of social media.
The Waterloo Region District School Board administration building.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia strikes Kyiv as Western leaders meet in Europe
Russia shattered weeks of relative calm in the Ukrainian capital with long-range missiles fired toward Kyiv early Sunday, an apparent Kremlin show-of-force as Western leaders meet in Europe to strengthen their military and economic support of Ukraine.
Trudeau mocks 'bare-chested horseback riding' Putin as G7 leaders meet in Germany
Russian President Valdimir Putin was a target of mockery by leaders of the Group of Seven, as they sat around a table Sunday, commencing their three-day summit in Bavarian Alps, Germany.
U.S. Ambassador Cohen on inflation, the convoy protests, abortion rights and gun control
David Cohen has been the United States' Ambassador to Canada since November 2021, and in the time since, both Canada and the United States have experienced a series of shared challenges. In an interview at his official residence in Ottawa, Cohen opens up about the state of the relationship.
Canada pledges funds as G7 develops response to famine fallout from Russian invasion
Canada pledged $50 million to prevent Ukrainian grain from going to waste on Sunday as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau committed to work with G7 nations on further measures to halt the famine caused by the Russian invasion of the embattled country.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine a 'turning point' in world history: defence chief
Canada's chief of defence says Russia's invasion of Ukraine is going to change the course of history.
Live updates: G7 nations seek to counter Chinese influence
The latest on the G7 summit: The Group of Seven leading democratic economies has formally launched at its annual summit a global infastructure and investment partnership aimed at pushing back China's influence in the developing world.
Norway mourns victims of Oslo shooting with memorial service
Norway's prime minister and members of the royal family joined mourners at a memorial service Sunday at Oslo Cathedral for the victims of a shooting attack as the capital held its annual LGBTQ Pride festival.
People with COVID-19 can infect and sicken cats and dogs by cuddling them: study
Cat and dog owners who cuddle their pets when infected with COVID-19 could end up making the animals sick with the virus, according to a Canadian study.
Rate of extreme rainfall expected to increase dramatically by 2100
New research looking at the frequency of heavy rainfall across the globe shows that a drastic increase in downpours is expected over the years to come.
London
-
Rock Legend from Port Dover, Ont. gets hall of fame call
You may not know his name, but he’s performed alongside some of the all-time music greats.
-
'We were able to cool the propane tanks in time': Two families displaced after morning fire in London, Ont.
Residents were able to safely escape a house fire Sunday morning in London.
-
St. Thomas Air Fest 2022 takes off this weekend
After being delayed over two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the air fest took off this weekend at the St. Thomas Municipal Airport.
Windsor
-
Inflation adds pressure to win
Amateur organizations are doing to shield players from the effects of inflation
-
Alleged impaired driver faces multiple charges after leaving scene of crash
A 24-year-old man from Ottawa is facing impaired charges after failing to remain at the scene of a crash in Chatham.
-
Kingsville Highland Games organizers 'quite happy' with event turnout
Thousands of people flocked to Lakeside Park in Kingsville Saturday for the return of the Highland Games.
Barrie
-
-
Driver transported to hospital following collision in Tiny Township
Emergency crews were notified of the collision around 10:40 a.m. Sunday.
-
Barrie Pride aiming to increase accessibility to the community
While small in numbers Sunday, a group from Barrie's Pride community gathered to send the message to others that they are not alone.
Northern Ontario
-
Collision closes Highway 17 at Spanish River Bridge
OPP Tweet: Highway 17 closed at Sand Bay Road at the Spanish River bridge.
-
Shooting on Manitoulin Island
A person was taken to hospital after a shooting on the Sheguiandah First Nation on Manitoulin Island Friday.
-
Holistic Healing Fair returns to Sault Ste. Marie
The Holistic Healing Fair is back in Sault Ste. Marie following a two-year absence.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa high school students petition to remove principal over alleged racism
Students at Hillcrest High School in Ottawa took part in a walkout after some students say they have been victims of racist treatment. Allegations of racism have been swirling at the school for months and now the Ottawa Carleton District School Board is investigating the incidents.
-
Ottawa wards with the highest and lowest crime rates
There were approximately 36,260 reported Criminal Code of Canada offences in Ottawa in 2021, up eight per cent from 2020. Police reported 7,116 violent crimes and 29,146 non-violent crimes in Ottawa last year.
-
Good Samaritan helps paddlers in distress on the Ottawa River
A Good Samaritan jumped into action on Saturday to help four people who were on paddleboards and heading towards rapids in Ottawa’s west end.
Toronto
-
Hundreds of thousands celebrate return of Toronto Pride parade to downtown streets
Hundreds of thousands of people lined the streets of downtown Toronto on Sunday as the city's Pride parade returned for the first time in two years.
-
55 outdoors pools now open in Toronto for evening and weekend swimming
There are now more than 50 outdoor pools open across Toronto where people can go to beat the heat.
-
Toronto heat warning continues Sunday, but temperatures expected to cool down by evening
A heat warning remains in place for the remainder of the weekend in Toronto, but temperatures are expected to cool down Sunday evening.
Montreal
-
Stepson arrested after stepfather stabbed and killed and three others injured in spree in Montreal
A man in crisis stabbed several people Sunday morning in downtown Montreal, leaving one dead and three injured.
-
Firefighters working to put out major blaze in Montreal's east end
The Montreal fire department (SIM) is advising citizens to avoid the intersection of Sherbrooke St. East near Durocher Ave. as a major building fire is blazing.
-
Montreal med students working to help those addicted to opioids
McGill University medical students are trying to help treat people who are addicted to opioids. They say many aren't equipped to handle the withdrawal.
Atlantic
-
HMCS Kingston and Summerside set off for Operation Reassurance
As HMCS Kingston and Summerside pulled away from Halifax Harbour and deployed for Operation Reassurance, there was no shortage of emotion from family members who came to see them off.
-
'Reviewed for Privilege': Federal government explains N.S. superintendent’s missing notes
The inquiry into Nova Scotia’s 2020 mass shooting, says four pages of handwritten notes that sparked a political firestorm in Ottawa this week, weren’t immediately submitted when subpoenaed by its investigators.
-
'It’s in shambles': RCMP 'architects of own demise,' says criminologist after complaints in N.B. and N.S.
After a week of criticism and anger at the Mass Casualty Commission in Nova Scotia, and outcry in a rural area of New Brunswick, there are questions about the RCMP’s role in community policing.
Winnipeg
-
High water levels and strong winds leading to flooding in Gimli
Residents in Gimli are dealing with overland flooding due to high water levels on Lake Winnipeg and strong winds.
-
'We can't believe it': Winnipeggers come together to throw surprise baby shower for new Ukrainian couple
A Winnipeg woman is making sure a couple from Ukraine is feeling right at home as they prepare to welcome their first child.
-
'In a crisis': Deaths of Indigenous women in Winnipeg spark calls for safe housing
Lori Ann Mancheese's death is now one of five women in the span of about a month being grieved by members of the province's Indigenous community. Winnipeg police say three of those women were murdered.
Calgary
-
'Deepest apologies': Central Alberta rodeo organizers shocked by parade float
Organizers of a central Alberta rodeo and its parade committee are calling for calm after a float in this weekend's parade, which possessed a racist theme, was seen in the procession.
-
Shooting in southeast Calgary under investigation
Police are looking for suspects after they say a man was injured in a shooting late Saturday.
-
Skiing in the sun: Banff's Sunshine Village offered extended fun
If you are looking for some more time on the slopes even though it's already summer, you might be pleased by an opportunity at Banff Sunshine Village.
Edmonton
-
'Largest spiritual Indigenous gathering' to return during Pope's visit to Alberta
People are getting ready to return to Wakamne, God's Lake, on pilgrimage when the Pope visits Alberta.
-
Search continues for missing 13-year-old girl
The Edmonton Police Service is searching for a 13-year-old girl that was last seen Friday morning.
-
Cold Lake region to receive new ambulance provider this September: AHS
After nearly five decades, a new ambulance provider will assume emergency medical services in Cold Lake, Alta., this fall.
Vancouver
-
A heat warning is in effect and these Metro Vancouver cities have opened cooling centres
With a heat warning in effect for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, several cities have opened up dedicated indoor cooling centres and outdoor cooling stations. We've compiled a list of what's available and where.
-
Port Coquitlam opens community centre for residents displaced by large apartment fire
Firefighters in Port Coquitlam extinguished a large fire in an apartment building on Wilson Avenue overnight.
-
3-vehicle crash on Highway 1 near Revelstoke sends 1 to hospital
One person was taken to hospital after a three-vehicle crash that snarled traffic on Highway 1 west of Revelstoke Sunday morning.