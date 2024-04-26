Former Cambridge Wolverine overcomes the odds, sets sights on the NFL
On the cusp of realizing a lifelong dream, Canadian Theo Johnson’s path to the National Football League (NFL) is a story of hardship and triumph.
Johnson is one of the top tight end prospects coming into this week’s NFL Draft. The 23-year-old is coming off his fourth NCAA season at Penn State, but before excelling in the sport of football Johnson was first introduced to the game in Cambridge, Ont.
Johnson grew up with his mother Amy and five brothers. At a young age the family endured a stretch of domestic violence at the hands of Theo’s father.
After her separation, Amy signed the boys up in different recreational activities. For Theo, his outlet was football.
“It was obvious the kid loved football,” said Steve Amis, past president of the Cambridge Minor Football Association. “The whole family was tight-knit.”
Theo played for the Cambridge Wolverines, bouncing between multiple positions.
“He was a bigger kid for sure,” Amis told CTV News. “Always the first kid on the field, didn’t want to ever come off the field.”
Theo continued his football journey in Windsor after Amy was accepted into law school at the University of Windsor.
“Two law schools basically laughed her out of their offices and said 'sorry you have six children, you want to go to law school, don't waste our time,’” TSN football insider Dave Naylor told CTV News. “The third [school] said 'yes' and she was going to make that opportunity pay."
Amy went on to become a family lawyer and founded her own firm.
"Amy Johnson on her own is a story,” Naylor said. “If she never had a son who played football, her family story, her personal story is still a story worth telling.”
Theo went on to play at Holy Names High School in Windsor before moving on to Penn State. With this week’s draft opening in Detroit, some NFL scouts project Johnson to be one of the top prospects at his position.
“You see a player who has all the tools,” said Naylor. “He has speed, he has the athleticism, he has the strength, he has the hands, and he has the blocking. We think he’s going to be in that mix in the 2nd and 3rd rounds.”
Johnson’s talents bringing him closer to the game’s brightest stage. While his family’s success story stretches so far beyond the football field.
"I think a lot of the emotion of that family is going to be released when Theo Johnson is selected in the NFL Draft,” Naylor said. “[This is] on a very short list of the most incredible stories I’ve ever heard."
