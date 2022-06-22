New hospital planned in Waterloo Region

Planning is underway for a new hospital in the Region of Waterloo.

Grand River Hospital and St. Mary's General Hospital announced the joint development project Wednesday.

“This is a really a generational project for this region, both in size and in impact,” said Grand River Hospital President and CEO Ron Gagnon. “It is really exciting that we are really building off of a decades-long partnership between the two hospitals to take this next step to help reinforce and build a Region of Waterloo health system.”

The hospitals say they've submitted a joint proposal to the government after consulting with staff, the community and health system partners like Cambridge Memorial Hospital and the KW4 Ontario Health Team.

That proposal includes details on building a new, state-of-the-art hospital in Kitchener-Waterloo with around 1,200 beds, as well as plans to repurpose the current location of Grand River Hospital as an ambulatory and urgent care centre. Grand River Hospital's Freeport Campus would be modernized and expanded for rehabilitation services.

There’s also plans to bring neurology services and neurosurgery to the new hospital.

Officials say the reality of the small aging, cramped building became apparent as healthcare workers dealt with the challenges of COVID-19 over the past two and half years.

“We are two years shy of our 100th anniversary and between the two of us we have parts of our buildings that are 50 years old or plus,” said Sherri Ferguson, the interim president at St. Mary's General Hospital. “So there’s no question the need for new hospitals within our region are absolutely critical”

This announcement follows the Ontario government's promise to invest $5 million into the planning process.

As for a where and when the hospital will be built, officials say it’s much too early to make that decision, but they’re looking at sites with 50 to 60 acres of land.

Typically, projects like this take between 10 to 15 years to complete.