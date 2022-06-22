'He is a very dangerous man': Victim’s family speaks out after high risk offender released from prison
Christopher Watts has once again been released from prison.
Kingston Police issued a safety notice on Wednesday stating Watts has been deemed a "high risk offender" and may "pose a risk to the community, particularly to females, including females under 18 years of age." They added that the 61-year-old is now living in Kingston and will be monitored.
Watts was convicted in 2003 of manslaughter, sexual assault and sexual interference of a 13-year-old girl.
Amanda Raymond died after attending a party at Watts' Puslinch Lake home in July 2001. The Parole Board of Canada detailed how he gave her drugs, including Percocets, OxyContin, speed and ecstasy.When Raymond was in a drug-induced coma, Watts refused to let others call for help,sexually assaulted her, wrote obscene words on her body and took pictures and video.
Watts was sentenced to 12 years behind bars in 2003.
AFTER THE GUILTY VERDICT
Watts completed his custodial sentence in November 2015 and commenced a 10-year supervision order (LTSO). Since that time, he's been suspended at least 10 times. The Parole Board of Canada described those breaches as "extensive."
In February 2022, Watts was moved from a medium security institution to a community correctional centre.
A few weeks later, on March 8, his parole officer learned Watts had visited 13 areas he wasn't supposed to. A review determined that he had repeatedly walked by a boys and girls club, including times when the children would be leaving the club for the day.
Watts promised his parole officer he would take another route, but the next day he was once again caught in an area he was not allowed. The parole board said as it appeared Watts only walked by the areas and his release would be maintained.
On March 17, Watts met with a woman without informing his parole officer. Police in Kingston said they spent some time together before she drove Watts back to the community correctional centre. Police described the woman as vulnerable, and said Watts lied to her about his name.
A warrant of suspension was executed based on Watts' failure to follow the conditions of his release.
The parole board also said Watts' problematic behavior has continued after his incarceration.
Police learned he met with the same woman again in April and she was also contacted by Watts' nephew.
"This indicates you provided her first and last name to him and have continued your stalking and predatory behaviour even while incarcerated," the Parole Board decision read.
Watts's statutory release was formally revoked on June 2.
RELEASED AGAIN
On June 22, Kingston Police issued a safety notice informing the public that Watts had been released again.
They said his Long Term Supervision Order (LTSO) would remain in effect until April 6, 2027 and he would monitored by the Kingston Police High-Risk Offender Unit and Correctional Services of Canada.
Under the statutory release, Watts will be required to follow strict conditions to ensure public safety, they include:
- Immediately reporting all sexual or non-sexual relationships with women to his parole officer
- No direct or indirect contact with his victims or their families
- Not to be in the presence of children under the age of 18 unless he's with an adult approved by the parole officer
- Not to be in any places where children under the age of 18 are likely to be.
He's also been instructed not to visit Kitchener, Waterloo and Toronto.
Police said anyone who is aware of potential breaches to Watts' conditions should call them at 613-549-4660.
'WE HAVE TO RELIVE THE SAME THING EVERY TIME'
CTV News spoke to Amanda Raymond's family on Wednesday.
Emily Trupp is now 25-years-old, but was around five or six at the time of her sister's death.
"I do actually remember a lot about her and the time that we were able to spend together," she recounted. "I just remember her being a light. She was the definition of sunshine and happiness. She was always excited to play sports and get out and do things."
"I do remember her being just an amazing older sister," she went on. "I often think [of] all the things she would have me do now that I am older. She was really something. One of a kind for sure."
Trupp said Watts' most recent release from prison comes as no surprise to her family.
"Honestly, at this point, it's kind of expected," she explained. "It's not really a surprise anymore just because it happens so often. But it is still frustrating, it's still really hard on my family and I. Anytime this happens, it's like we have to relive the same thing every time. We have to reread everything that happened in 2001 and it's like we're still in that moment and we can't get past it."
Trupp added that her mother is "fed up" and has decided not keep up with Watts' life post-conviction.
"I know that it's really hard on her still," she said. "I also have two younger siblings, and unfortunately, they weren't able to know Amanda, but they do know of her and they are also always very upset to hear about all the new updates and information."
Trupp has now taken over the responsibility of following up with the parole board.
"We haven't gotten a lot of help from them lately," she explained. "It might have been different in the past when everything happened, but as of lately, it's not really a lot of help from them."
Amanda's family isn't happy Watts has been released from prison but Trupp is grateful he's not allowed to visit her hometown of Toronto.
"I want people to know what's happening, and I want people to know who he is and that he is going to be in your community. You should know everything about him because he is a very dangerous man."
Trupp said her family is still healing.
"I am just happy that Amanda is still being treated as a person, and my family and I are being recognized still. I'm happy to be able to speak for my family and let everybody know we're still here, and we are still struggling to deal with her death, and we all really miss her. We hope someday we won't have to hear about Christopher Watts anymore and we can just put it all to rest and let Amanda rest in peace."
