KITCHENER -- An employee at a Brantford Walmart has tested positive for COVID-19, the company confirmed to CTV News Kitchener on Friday.

The associate last worked at the store at 300 King George Rd. on July 5.

A company spokesperson tells CTV that any other employees who were in prolonged contact with the infected person have been directed to self-isolate.

It's not clear how many people have been asked to self-isolate, but the spokesperson says that they are being paid for the two weeks they're doing so.

Walmart says it is in contact with the employee and has been in touch with public health.

The company says that the store undergoes enhanced cleaning, and that the company has put in place other physical distancing measures.

The spokesperson says that the store has increased its store cleanings, does wellness checks on staff at the start of each shift and offering associates gloves and masks.

Plexiglas dividers have been also been installed at cash registers and in pharmacies and shopping carts are being cleaned regularly, the store says.

There have been 125 confirmed cases in Brant County, the public health unit's website shows.

Of those, 119 cases have been resolved. Four of them have died.

More than 14,100 tests have been done in Brant County to date.