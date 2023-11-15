Emergency shelter space coming to Kitchener

A new emergency shelter is coming to Kitchener, offering space for about 30 men.

The space will be located at 104 Stirling Avenue South in the former Edith MacIntosh Child Care Centre.

The Region of Waterloo sent letters to the families of students at Cameron Heights Collegiate Institute, which is right next to the shelter space, and Courtland Avenue Public School, which is down the street.

“The number of people currently experiencing homelessness in Waterloo Region is unprecedented,” the letter from the region said. “In response to urgent needs and after an exhaustive search for space, the region will be opening an emergency shelter at 104 Stirling Avenue South.”

The property was previously used as a shelter from June to Sept. 2022.

“The site experienced some challenges at that time, which will be significantly mitigated by a number of important changes,” the region said in the letter.

One of those changes is reduced capacity. This time there will be space for 26 to 30 men, with the possibility of five extra spaces during bad weather. Previously, the capacity was 55.

The region is also working with a new service provider called Services and Housing In the Province (SHIP). SHIP has been operating a shelter at 84 Frederick Street in Kitchener.

The former Edith MacIntosh Child Care Centre in Kitchener, which will be turned into a new emergency shelter. (Stefanie Davis/CTV Kitchener)

Residents will be offered space for 30 days, which the region and SHIP hope will eliminate the daily search for shelter space, line-ups and unwanted visits.

The referrals will be done through the FirstConnect call centre.

The region said no substance use will be permitted in or around the facility.

The hours, and security patrolling area, will also be expanded to include more of the Cameron Heights Collegiate Institute property and surrounding area. Security will also complete sweeps for sharp objects around the property.

The shelter is set to open on Nov. 25.