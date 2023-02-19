Emergency response times questioned following Sunday crash in Guelph

A collision in Guelph at the intersection of Silvercreek Parkway and Speedvale Avenue on Feb. 19. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener) A collision in Guelph at the intersection of Silvercreek Parkway and Speedvale Avenue on Feb. 19. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Jury finds Quebec man guilty in abduction, extortion of N.Y. couple in September 2020

A jury has found a Quebec man guilty of taking part in the kidnapping of a couple in their 70s from Upstate New York in September 2020. James and Sandra Helm of Moira, N.Y. were taken from their home, smuggled into Quebec through the Mohawk Territory of Akwesasne and held at a cottage in Magog, Que. for two days before being rescued by a Quebec provincial police tactical unit unharmed on Sept. 29, 2020.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver