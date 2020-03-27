KITCHENER -- A drama teacher in Elmira has turned his yard into Jurassic park in hopes of keeping kids busy while schools are closed.

“I think people are looking for something extra to do and if a little setup of props can help people, hey, I’m going to keep doing it,” said DJ Carroll, teacher at Elmira District Secondary School.

DJ Carroll has become quite the paleontologist these past few weeks to help others pass the time.

He has set up an interactive display on his front lawn, featuring fossils, trivia, and artifacts.

Carroll plans to create more in the weeks to come, including one featuring Harry Potter and an eye spy game.