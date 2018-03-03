Featured
Elmira man’s Super Bowl party raises $11,000 for cancer centre
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, March 3, 2018 6:05PM EST
Scott Willard’s Super Bowl party has become an annual tradition in Elmira.
Every year he throws a big bash to celebrate the big game and fundraise for the Grand River Hospital Foundation’s Cancer Centre.
Last year the community helped raise $5,000.
They more than doubled that amount at this year’s party.
Willard and his family presented an $11,000 cheque to the hospital this week.
Supporting cancer research is a personal passion of Willard. His first wife died from the disease 18 years ago.