KITCHENER -- Several employees at an Elmira café and food store have tested positive for COVID-19, but public health officials have given them the go-ahead to stay open.

Kitchen Kuttings first posted the news on Facebook on Wednesday.

The owners confirmed that three staff members are self-isolating and that all high-risk contacts have been notified.

"Kitchen Kuttings management has been in close contact with Public Health to seek guidance on what actions are required," the Facebook post read in part.

"At this time, Public Health is suggesting that the transmission of COVID-19 occurred outside of our store and Cafe, and not within. Public health says our customers are not at high risk, because our protocols are in place."

Region of Waterloo Public Health suggested that the transmission of the disease happened outside the store, which shut down for half a day once they learned of the first case.

The store has since done a deep clean, opting to stay open but reducing their hours to 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday to Saturday.

The Facebook post also said that the store will be working with fewer employees as a result of the cases.