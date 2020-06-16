KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health officials reported another eight cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

There are now 1,218 cases in the region, including 1,010 resolved cases and 115 deaths.

That leaves 93 active cases – four more than the number reported on Monday.

Across the province, though, the number of active cases dropped by 34 as health units around Ontario reported another 184 cases of the virus.

That's an increase of just 0.6 per cent from the day before, when officials reported 181 cases. Tuesday marks the third day in a row in which the province has recorded fewer than 200 cases.

Testing numbers in the region have dropped, too.

The region reported just 173 more tests done on Tuesday, bringing the total number to 23,459. At one point, daily testing numbers had climbed to more than 700.

There are still two active outbreaks in Waterloo Region: one in a long-term care home and one at a retail workplace.

Forest Heights Revera long-term care home has been in outbreak since the start of April. Since then, 178 residents and 69 staff have tested positive for the virus, and 51 people have died.

The retail outbreak involves three cases in employees.

Public health officials have not named the business that is under outbreak.

This is a developing story. More to come…