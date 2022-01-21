Early morning fire destroys shop at Puslinch Lake

Puslinch Lake -

No injuries were reported after a large structure fire on Puslinch Lake Friday morning.

Cambridge, Puslinch, and North Dumfries fire departments were called to a shop on McClintock Drive around 4 a.m.

Officials with the Cambridge Fire Deptartment said the fire was fully involved when crews arrived and they had to use a defensive strategy to put it out.

The Cambridge Fire Deptartment issued a tweet at 6:01 a.m. that said Lake Road is closed and are asking drivers to avoid the area.

ACTIVE INCIDENT Firefighters from Cambridge, North Dumfries and Puslinch are operating in a defensive strategy on McClintock Dr. Puslinch Twp. No injuries. Lake Road is closed, avoid the area. @cityofcambridge @PuslinchFRS @NorthDumfriesFD pic.twitter.com/EYcjwJaIDn — Cambridge Fire Dept (@CambridgeFD) January 21, 2022

The cause of the fire, or cost of the damage, has not yet been determined.