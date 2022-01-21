Early morning fire destroys shop at Puslinch Lake
Shop fire at Puslinch Lake (Supplied/Cambridge Fire Dept.)
Puslinch Lake -
No injuries were reported after a large structure fire on Puslinch Lake Friday morning.
Cambridge, Puslinch, and North Dumfries fire departments were called to a shop on McClintock Drive around 4 a.m.
Officials with the Cambridge Fire Deptartment said the fire was fully involved when crews arrived and they had to use a defensive strategy to put it out.
The Cambridge Fire Deptartment issued a tweet at 6:01 a.m. that said Lake Road is closed and are asking drivers to avoid the area.
The cause of the fire, or cost of the damage, has not yet been determined.