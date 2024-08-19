Dutchie’s Kitchener location closed

KITCHENER
    The Dutchie’s Fresh Food Market on Gateway Park Drive in Kitchener appears to be closed.

    The parking lot was empty and the doors were locked as of Monday.

    CTV News reached out to Ducthie’s and the company’s business director Michael Renkema, but did not hear back.

    In March CTV reported on four recent immigrant from Ukraine who accused Dutchie’s of not paying their wages.

    In the following weeks and months dozens of former employees, vendors and contactors have accused Dutchies of poor business practices and non-payment.

    In April, the Kitchener location was briefly on the market before the listing was removed.

    Information obtained by CTV Kitchener found 30 orders to pay against Dutchie’s and Renkema.

    Dutchie’s Waterloo location remains open.

