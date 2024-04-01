Dutchie's location briefly on the market before listing removed
There’s been another strange twist in the story of Dutchie’s Fresh Food Market.
Amid allegations of not paying employees, civil suits, and dozens of orders from the Ministry of Labour and Ministry Finance, the Dutchie’s Gateway Park Drive location in Kitchener briefly appeared on the market late last week.
A post on Realtor.ca described it as a “fully-equipped Supermarket for sale.”
The asking price was $4 million and did not include the property.
An online listing advertises Dutchie's Gateway Park Drive location as for sale. (Screenshot)
The description said it was 43,000 square feet, complete with eight walk-in coolers, a walk-in freezer, display cases, a deli counter and other grocery store amenities.
The listing also said “staff [are] willing to stay” and asked potential buyers to be discreet and do not visit without an appointment.
An agent associated with the listing confirmed with CTV the listing was for the business and not the property, and that the listing is no longer active.
It appears to have been removed sometime late last week or over the weekend.
(Screenshot)
CTV News reached out to Dutchie’s director Michael Renkema.
In an email to CTV News, Renkema stated he was unware of this activity and he did not authorize anything.
CTV News reached out the agents on the listing again Monday, but had not heard back as of publication.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Alex Murdaugh gets 40 years in federal prison for final charges
For maybe the last time, Alex Murdaugh, in a prison jumpsuit instead of the suit he used to wear, shuffled into a courtroom Monday in South Carolina and was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison.
Former Dolphins, Colts player Vontae Davis found dead in his South Florida home
Former Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts cornerback Vontae Davis was found dead in his South Florida home on Monday, but police say no foul play is suspected.
'I look forward to being arrested': J.K. Rowling challenges Scotland's new hate crime law
A new law against hate speech came into force in Scotland on Monday, praised by some but criticized by others who say its sweeping provisions could criminalize religious views or tasteless jokes.
You may be eligible for LifeLabs class-action lawsuit, but you need to apply soon
Canadian LifeLabs customers have only a few days left to file an application for a class-action settlement resulting from a major data breach.
'Long time coming': Budget to include $1B for national school food program
The federal Liberal government is finally making good on a years-old election campaign pledge, committing Monday to allocate $1 billion over five years to fund a new national school food program. The funding, to be included in the upcoming April 16 budget, will help provide meals to an additional 400,000 Canadian kids a year.
Winnipeg police searching for missing four-year-old
The Winnipeg Police Service is searching for a missing four-year-old girl.
'Pretty remarkable': Alberta distillery beats out Ireland, Scotland at international whisky competition
A distillery in Parkland County is being internationally recognized for outstanding whisky production – and one bottle in particular is getting all the attention.
Google to destroy browsing data to settle consumer privacy lawsuit
Google agreed to destroy billions of data records to settle a lawsuit claiming it secretly tracked the internet use of people who thought they were browsing privately.
B.C. man with attempted kidnapping conviction sentenced for voyeurism at community pool
A British Columbia man who was previously convicted for the attempted kidnapping of a 13-year-old girl has been sentenced to 18 months in jail after he tried to watch a woman shower at a community pool on Vancouver Island.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.