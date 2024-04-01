Dutchie's location briefly on the market before listing removed

There’s been another strange twist in the story of Dutchie’s Fresh Food Market.

Amid allegations of not paying employees, civil suits, and dozens of orders from the Ministry of Labour and Ministry Finance, the Dutchie’s Gateway Park Drive location in Kitchener briefly appeared on the market late last week.

A post on Realtor.ca described it as a “fully-equipped Supermarket for sale.”

The asking price was $4 million and did not include the property.

An online listing advertises Dutchie's Gateway Park Drive location as for sale. (Screenshot)

The description said it was 43,000 square feet, complete with eight walk-in coolers, a walk-in freezer, display cases, a deli counter and other grocery store amenities.

The listing also said “staff [are] willing to stay” and asked potential buyers to be discreet and do not visit without an appointment.

An agent associated with the listing confirmed with CTV the listing was for the business and not the property, and that the listing is no longer active.

It appears to have been removed sometime late last week or over the weekend.

CTV News reached out to Dutchie’s director Michael Renkema.

In an email to CTV News, Renkema stated he was unware of this activity and he did not authorize anything.

CTV News reached out the agents on the listing again Monday, but had not heard back as of publication.