Driver was going the wrong way before Waterloo crash
A 19-year-old man is facing drunk driving charges after his vehicle hit a hydro pole in Uptown Waterloo.
Waterloo regional police said calls came in around 2:40 a.m. Friday about a possible impaired driver on Erb Street East near Regina Street.
The man, they added, had been driving the wrong way on the road and hit a hydro pole.
Enova Power told CTV News Friday that around 200 homes and businesses lost power as a result of the collision.
The driver was taken to a regional hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
On Saturday, police said the 19-year-old from Vaughan was charged with operation while impaired by alcohol or drugs, operation while impaired (blood alcohol concentration), dangerous operation, and driving the wrong way in one way traffic.
Hydro crews were on scene for several hours to repair the “extensive damage.”
