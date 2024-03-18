KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Driver injured in March 1 crash has now died, police say

    (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener) (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
    A 47-year-old driver has died from the injuries they sustained in a crash earlier this month.

    On March 1, Ontario Provincial Police responded to a single-vehicle collision east of Fergus.

    They said a black SUV went off the road on Wellington Road 18.

    The driver, only identified as a 47-year-old from Mount Forest, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

    On March 18, OPP announced that the driver had since died from their injuries.

    No further details have been released.

