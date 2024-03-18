Driver injured in March 1 crash has now died, police say

A 47-year-old driver has died from the injuries they sustained in a crash earlier this month.

On March 1, Ontario Provincial Police responded to a single-vehicle collision east of Fergus.

They said a black SUV went off the road on Wellington Road 18.

The driver, only identified as a 47-year-old from Mount Forest, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On March 18, OPP announced that the driver had since died from their injuries.

No further details have been released.