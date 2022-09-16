Driver in fatal Perth County crash identified

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal crash west of Listowel.

Emergency crews shut down a section of Perth County Line 86, between Road 175 and Road 176, on Friday night.

ROAD CLOSURE: Perth Line 86 is closed between Road 175 and Road 176 #Listowel following a fatal collision. ^bm — OPPCommunicationsWR (@OPP_COMM_WR) September 16, 2022

A 48-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. On Monday, he was identified as Jason Goll of Gowanstown.

Police and heavy tow trucks were at the scene late Friday night.

A dump truck was heading westbound and a sedan was heading east when the crash happened, according to officials.

The sedan was heavily damaged. It was seen being driven away from the crash scene on a flatbed truck, while the dump truck was tipped over on its side in a ditch.

The roadway reopened around 2 a.m. on Saturday.

Police say they're unaware of any other injuries being reported, but add that the name of the deceased is being withheld until family can be notified.

Someone living nearby told CTV News that the crash happened around 5 p.m., adding that some people in the area rushed to the scene to try to help.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.