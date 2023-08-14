Driver dead after collision near Elmira, another driver charged

Waterloo regional police say a driver is dead after a fatal collision in Woolwich Township just south of Elmira.

Emergency crews were called to a crash between a transport truck and pickup truck on Listowel Road at Floradale Road around 5:20 p.m. Monday.

Police say the transport truck was heading east and collided with the pickup truck that was stopped for traffic.

The driver of the pickup, a 46-year-old from Woolwich Township, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the transport truck was not injured.

He's been charged with dangerous driving causing death and will appear in court at the end of August.

Police said the crash resulted in a "sizeable fuel spill."

The intersection of Listowel and Floradale was closed overnight for the investigation and cleanup of the fuel spill.

Police warned that the fuel spill cleanup could cause the intersection to be closed until mid-morning Tuesday.

Anyone with information or dashcam video is asked to contact the Waterloo Regional Police Service or Crime Stoppers.