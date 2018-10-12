

CTV Kitchener





Police have charged a driver after a vehicle left the road and rolled over.

The vehicle struck a fire hydrant, a bench and a fence after drifting off the road.

It happened on the morning of Oct. 10 on Lexington Road near Dunvegan Drive.

A 76-year-old woman was temporarily trapped in her vehicle as a result of the crash.

She was hospitalized with minor injuries.

She was since charged with careless driving.

The intersection was closed for several hours for the investigation.