Driver charged with careless driving after vehicle rollover
Police said the driver drifted off the road before colliding with a bench, fire hydrant and fence.
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, October 12, 2018 10:55AM EDT
Police have charged a driver after a vehicle left the road and rolled over.
The vehicle struck a fire hydrant, a bench and a fence after drifting off the road.
It happened on the morning of Oct. 10 on Lexington Road near Dunvegan Drive.
A 76-year-old woman was temporarily trapped in her vehicle as a result of the crash.
She was hospitalized with minor injuries.
She was since charged with careless driving.
The intersection was closed for several hours for the investigation.