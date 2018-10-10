

CTV Kitchener





A female driver was taken to hospital after a single vehicle collision.

It happened on Wednesday just before 10:00 a.m. on Lexington Road in Waterloo.

The intersection of Lexington Road and Dunvegan Drive was closed while police investigated.

Police said the driver drifted off the road before colliding with a bench, fire hydrant and fence.

The vehicle came to rest on its roof.

There was no word on the cause of the crash or whether charges were pending.

Police were continuing the investigation late into the morning.