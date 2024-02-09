Driver charged after pedestrian struck in Cambridge

A Cambridge man has been charged following a collision that left a pedestrian seriously hurt.

Emergency responders were called to Elgin Street North and Avenue Road around 6:45 p.m. on Thursday.

A 46-year-old Cambridge woman, who had been struck by a vehicle, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The roads were closed for approximately two hours while police were on scene investigating.

On Friday, police announced the driver, a 27-year-old Cambridge man, had been charged with careless driving causing bodily harm.