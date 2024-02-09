KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Driver charged after pedestrian struck in Cambridge

    Elgin Street in Cambridge is seen on Feb. 8, 2024. (Dave Petitt/CTV Kitchener) Elgin Street in Cambridge is seen on Feb. 8, 2024. (Dave Petitt/CTV Kitchener)
    A Cambridge man has been charged following a collision that left a pedestrian seriously hurt.

    Emergency responders were called to Elgin Street North and Avenue Road around 6:45 p.m. on Thursday.

    A 46-year-old Cambridge woman, who had been struck by a vehicle, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

    The roads were closed for approximately two hours while police were on scene investigating.

    On Friday, police announced the driver, a 27-year-old Cambridge man, had been charged with careless driving causing bodily harm.

