    • Driver charged after dump truck goes off the road

    A dump truck went off Homer Watson Boulevard in Kitchener on May 10, 2024. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener) A dump truck went off Homer Watson Boulevard in Kitchener on May 10, 2024. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)
    A dump truck went off the road in a Kitchener neighbourhood on Friday.

    Waterloo regional police were called to the scene, on Homer Watson Boulevard at Hoffman Street, around 2:45 p.m.

    They said the driver lost control of the dump truck.

    The vehicle went into a wooded area and came to a stop after hitting several trees.

    The driver has been charged with careless driving.

    Police said no one was hurt in the crash.

