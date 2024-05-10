Driver charged after dump truck goes off the road
A dump truck went off the road in a Kitchener neighbourhood on Friday.
Waterloo regional police were called to the scene, on Homer Watson Boulevard at Hoffman Street, around 2:45 p.m.
They said the driver lost control of the dump truck.
The vehicle went into a wooded area and came to a stop after hitting several trees.
The driver has been charged with careless driving.
Police said no one was hurt in the crash.
