Driver charged after dump truck goes off the road

A dump truck went off the road in a Kitchener neighbourhood on Friday.

Waterloo regional police were called to the scene, on Homer Watson Boulevard at Hoffman Street, around 2:45 p.m.

They said the driver lost control of the dump truck.

The vehicle went into a wooded area and came to a stop after hitting several trees.

The driver has been charged with careless driving.

Police said no one was hurt in the crash.