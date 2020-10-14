KITCHENER -- Students in Waterloo Region will be able to get their annual vaccines through a drive-thru clinic this school year, according to public health.

The clinic will offer vaccines for students who missed them in the 2019/2020 school year, along with those eligible for 2020/2021.

Public health officials said the clinics will be available at the Medical Centre at the Boardwalk.

The clinics will be available for Grade 7 and 8 students who didn't get their immunizations last year first. Grade 7 students scheduled for immunizations this year will be able to go the clinic in early January and clinics will extend into the summer.

The Waterloo Region District School Board said students and parents will be contacted directly to book appointments from October to December.

The school program vaccines are also available through local health providers.