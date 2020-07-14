KITCHENER -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford will be traveling to Waterloo Region on Tuesday, after months of daily COVID-19 news conferences at Queen’s Park.

Ford will make stops in Cambridge and Kitchener, visiting a number of local businesses working in the response to the pandemic.

The Premier will begin his tour alongside Minister of Economic Development Vic Fedeli with an announcement at Eclipse Automation in Cambridge at 1 p.m.

Eclipse Automation retooled its automated assembly machines in order to make N95 masks, surgical masks, and medical equipment.

Next up, he will head to Cambridge-based Challenger Motor Freight, where he plans to thanks workers for bringing essential products across the U.S. border during the outbreak.

For his last stop, the Premier will tour Kitchener’s Shaver Industries – a company making thousands of face shields weekly to help protect frontline workers against COVID-19.

The company also began making plastic dividers that keep golfers separated from each other while sharing a cart.