KITCHENER -- A local company is aiming to keep golfers on the course safe from the spread of the COVID-19 with a new product.

The Driver Divider is a plastic curtain to keep golfers separated from each other while sharing a golf cart.

It was created by Kitchener’s Shaver Industries in order to help golf courses meet the health guidelines set by the province.

“It’s a very straight forward installation,” says Matt Gazzola, general manager at Shaver Industries.

“We used adhesive-back hooks, S-Hooks, Velcro and bungees, to basically not have to fasten it into the cart. So, the installation takes all of five minutes.”

Westmount Golf Club says the product is ideal because it can easily be added onto its golf carts and tucked away when it is not needed.

“The reason I like this one so much is that it rolls up and tucks away,” says Brad Duench, general manager at Westmount Golf Club.

“If I’m playing with my wife I clearly don’t want a screen between the two of us,” he says. “You’d want to roll it up and get it out of the way.”

The club plans to have all 45 of its golf carts outfitted with the divider by this weekend.