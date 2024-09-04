Dog bite leaves one person with serious injuries, owner charged: OPP
One person was taken to hospital Monday afternoon after they were bitten by a dog near Burford.
Brant County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Brantford-Brant Emergency Medical Services responded to an animal complaint on Maple Avenue around 1 p.m.
OPP said an individual was walking in the area when they encountered two dogs.
“As a result of the interaction, the person sustained serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital,” OPP said in a media release.
A 34-year-old from Brant County was charged under the Dog Owner Liability Act with failing to prevent a dog from biting, attacking a person or domestic animal.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Jagmeet Singh pulls NDP out of deal with Trudeau Liberals, takes aim at Poilievre Conservatives
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has pulled his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement that had been helping keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberals in power.
The Liberal-NDP deal is dead. What did it accomplish?
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh revealed Wednesday that he's 'ripped up' the supply and confidence agreement with the Liberals. Here's a look at everything the deal accomplished — and what's been left unfinished.
Liberal House Leader 'quite surprised' by NDP pulling out of two-party deal
Government House Leader Karina Gould says she was 'quite surprised' when she found out “at the same time as other Canadians today” that NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was pulling out of the supply-and-confidence deal with the Liberal government.
'Unprovoked' attacks in Vancouver leave man dead, another with severed hand
A pair of stranger attacks in downtown Vancouver left one man dead and another with a severed hand on Wednesday morning.
Officials identify 14-year-old student as suspect in Georgia school shooting that left 4 dead
The gunman who opened fire inside Apalachee High School in Winder, Ga., is a 14-year-old male, Georgia officials confirmed Wednesday.
Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate for third consecutive time
The Bank of Canada has cut its policy interest rate for a third consecutive time. Governor Tiff Macklem says if the economy continues to improve, Canadians can expect more rate cuts later this year.
'Terrifying': Suspect tries to drive over cruiser to escape after police surround stolen Bronco at Mississauga drive-thru
A call about a suspicious vehicle ended with a Ford Bronco sitting atop a Peel police cruiser at a Tim Hortons drive-thru in Mississauga Tuesday.
Six bear cubs, mom, spotted exploring tree on Manitoba property
Betty Matchizen was left counting black bears as she drove by her farm yard in Thalberg, Man. She said she pulled over on the side of the road on the weekend after seeing six black bear cubs and their mom hanging around an oak tree on the property.
Bear cub from northern Ont. survives 10-hour drive to Windsor in back of van, being fed Taco Bell
A black bear cub survived a 10-hour drive to Windsor while being fed Taco Bell after being found in the middle of a road near Cochrane, Ont.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.