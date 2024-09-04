Dog bite leaves one person with serious injuries, owner charged: OPP

One person was taken to hospital Monday afternoon after they were bitten by a dog near Burford.

Brant County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Brantford-Brant Emergency Medical Services responded to an animal complaint on Maple Avenue around 1 p.m.

OPP said an individual was walking in the area when they encountered two dogs.

“As a result of the interaction, the person sustained serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital,” OPP said in a media release.

A 34-year-old from Brant County was charged under the Dog Owner Liability Act with failing to prevent a dog from biting, attacking a person or domestic animal.