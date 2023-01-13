Disassembled firearm found behind Cambridge high school

Waterloo regional police are investigating after they say a disassembled firearm and ammunition were found in a bag near Preston High School.

The Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) said staff were alerted to a potential suspicious package at the end of the school day Thursday.

Police were called and found a discarded bag with a disassembled firearm and ammunition inside by the river behind the school, WRDSB said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call police.