Diesel spills closes lane of Hwy. 401 near Cambridge ONroute
A fuel spill closed a westbound lane of Hwy. 401 near the Cambridge ONroute Monday afternoon.
Around 2:40 p.m. Monday, a transport truck struck debris on the roadway, which punctured the fuel tank, police said.
Cambridge Ontario Provincial Police and Puslinch Fire and Rescue Services are both on scene.
There is no word on any injuries but police said the spill has been contained.
OPP are advising travelers to drive safely in the area.
BREAKING Listeria deaths from recalled plant-based beverages rise to 3
A third person has died and 15 people have been hospitalized as a result of an outbreak of Listeria infections linked to recalled plant-based beverages.
Chief human rights commissioner resigns after investigation into Israel comments
The recently appointed chief commissioner of the Canadian Human Rights Commission says he has agreed to resign today after an investigation into comments he made in the past related to Israel.
Canada taking review of immigration screening of terror plot suspects 'extremely seriously,' PM Trudeau says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is taking an internal review into the immigration and screening of a father and son recently charged in connection to an alleged foiled Toronto terror plot 'extremely seriously.'
This Sask. town is offering $30,000 to people who build a home in the community
The town of Moosomin in eastern Saskatchewan plans to double its population by offering $30,000 cheques to those building a home in the community.
Human-caused climate change made this summer's heat waves 2-10 times more likely: ECCC
Canadians have experienced numerous, sweltering heat waves this summer, and federal analysis reveals climate change made the unseasonable temperatures much more likely.
Actor Bryan Cranston shares more photos from Alberta mountain trip through Lake Louise, Banff
After posting about a recent trip to Jasper, Alta., actor Bryan Cranston heaped more praise on some of Alberta’s other majestic mountain destinations.
Australian breaker Raygun praised for her 'courage' and 'character' after viral performances at the Paris Olympics
Rachael Gunn arrived in Paris as a competitive breaker excited to make her Olympic debut. She leaves an internet sensation, her performances viewed by millions across social media.
CBC paid over $18 million in bonuses in 2024 after it eliminated hundreds of jobs
The Canadian Broadcasting Corp. paid $18.4 million in bonuses this year after hundreds of jobs at the public broadcaster were eliminated, according to documents obtained through access to information laws.
opinion Why hasn't King Charles spoken publicly about the U.K. riots?
Two weeks of violent disorder and rioting instigated by far-right agitators has rocked the U.K. In her latest column for CTVNews.ca, royal commentator Afua Hagan looks at why King Charles hasn't made a public address on the unrest, in light of the growing appeals for him to do so.
Aylmer man loses over $80,000 in 'catfish' scam
A 65-year-old Aylmer man is out $83,000 after he was the victim of an online scam. According to police, the victim met a woman online two years ago. The pair got married by proxy in the United States but never met in person.
Tornadoes and downbursts reported in southwestern Ontario
Damaging weather that tore through parts of southwestern Ontario has been classified as downbursts and tornadoes.
Crash involving motorcycle in Central Elgin
Two people were taken to hospital following a single-vehicle motorcycle crash. round 6:40 p.m. on Sunday, emergency services were called to the crash on Carlow Road south of Warren Street in Central Elgin.
Body of missing swimmer recovered in Lake Erie
Essex County OPP say the body of a missing swimmer has been located near Leamington in Lake Erie.
Webinar planned to help prevent intimate partner violence and workplace violence
Registration is open for a webinar that focusses on helping prevent intimate partner violence and workplace violence.
Four people sent to hospital after car slams into house
OPP are investigating a crash in Lakeshore where a seven-year-old was one of the people injured. Around 1 a.m. on Monday, OPP, fire and EMS were sent to a crash on Highway 77 at County Road 8 where a vehicle had struck a house.
Highway 11 reopened following single-vehicle rollover
Highway 11 is reopened in Huntsville Ont., following a single-vehicle crash that left three people in critical condition.
OPP investigate suspicious outdoor fire in Orillia
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is probing a suspicious fire in Orillia after large cardboard bales went up in flames.
Man arrested after break and enter in Barrie
An alleged break-in attempt in Barrie leaves a man up for charges.
Historic northern Ont. plywood mill committed to restarting operations after devastating fire
Hundreds of northern Ontario mill workers and their families are on pins and needles after Cochrane's biggest employer went up in flames.
Sudbury police cruiser lands upside down in ditch at park
A single-vehicle crash involving a Sudbury police cruiser at a playground caused quite a stir on a quiet street in Minnow Lake on Sunday.
Sudbury considers providing free transit for high school students
A resolution passed Monday in Sudbury directs city staff to prepare a report on providing free bus service to secondary school students in the city.
Trudeau, Ford prepared to work with Ottawa as mayor warns of 'transit crisis' without financial help
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford say they are prepared to work with the city of Ottawa as Mayor Mark Sutcliffe warns of potential cuts to transit services without financial help from the federal and provincial governments, but made no funding commitments to the city.
Barrhaven kids gym says it's closing temporarily, cancelling camps, classes and parties
A popular kids gym in Barrhaven has temporarily closed its doors, forcing parents to find alternate arrangements for camps and classes. In a letter to customers, My Gym Ottawa says it is closing its doors temporarily due to unforeseen circumstances.
Police investigating after person found deceased in the Rideau Canal
The Ottawa Police Service is investigating after a person was found deceased in the Rideau Canal in downtown Ottawa.
Homicide detectives investigating disappearance of Markham real estate agent
Homicide detectives are investigating the disappearance of a Markham real estate agent who was reported missing under suspicious circumstances on Friday.
Chief human rights commissioner resigns after investigation into Israel comments
The recently appointed chief commissioner of the Canadian Human Rights Commission says he has agreed to resign today after an investigation into comments he made in the past related to Israel.
-
Quebec municipalities hit by remnants of tropical storm Debby face months of cleanup
Quebec municipalities hit by the remnants of tropical storm Debby say they're looking at months of recovery.
FIQ nurses union at an impasse after 500 days, plans to step up pressure tactics
Even as the summer vacation period begins to wind down, the Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé du Québec (FIQ) is still at an impasse in its negotiations with Québec and plans to step up its pressure tactics shortl
Quebec Liberals say province needs own constitution to affirm 'who we are'
The Quebec Liberal Party is proposing that the province adopt its own constitution, a project it says will be 'unifying.'
IN PICTURES Northern lights, Perseid meteor shower light up Maritime skies
Maritimers were treated to both the aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, and the Perseid meteor shower Sunday night and into Monday morning.
78-year-old woman killed in Charlottetown roundabout crash
A 78-year-old woman died in a crash at a Charlottetown, P.E.I., roundabout on Saturday.
N.S. to give nearly $1.2M to 64 first responder groups
A Nova Scotia fund is giving nearly $1.2 million to 64 first responder organizations, including search and rescue teams, fire departments, and hazardous materials units.
Sea-Doo passenger killed following collision with boat: RCMP
A woman from Portage la Prairie has died after the Sea-Doo she was riding on was struck by a boat over the weekend.
'It’s not just ornamental – it’s a little dangerous': The invasive plant species popping up in Winnipeg
A purple-flowered weed is taking over parts of Winnipeg’s Spence neighbourhood – and a community organization is teaching residents how to eradicate it.
Manitoba has beefed up efforts to fight retail theft, retailers hope for more
Manitoba's recent efforts to curb retail theft are working, by many accounts, and some businesses are hoping for more permanent changes.
'Random' sexual assault by naked man prompts warning from Calgary police
A random sexual assault by a nude man in the southwest community of Elbow Park over the weekend has prompted a warning from Calgary police.
-
Just two weeks after receiving a pacemaker in May, John Kebert was able to get back to his hikes he had missed so much.
LIVE 'Voluntary' Jasper townsite re-entry will start on Friday: officials
Jasper residents will be able to start returning home on Friday, Aug. 16, officials announced on Monday.
15-year-old shot south of Edmonton, man charged with attempted murder
One person has been arrested after a 15-year-old was shot on Louis Bull First Nation last week.
Well folks, that's a fest: Robert Plant & Alison Krauss close out Edmonton Folk Music Festival
Edmonton's Folk Music Festival and 100,000 people took over Gallagher Park for four days of music, food and fun.
Police searching for arson suspect in Oak Bay, B.C.
Police near Victoria are asking for the public's help as they investigate an attempted arson outside a business in Oak Bay.
Flair defends flight cancellation at centre of B.C. dispute, says bird strikes did occur
A dispute over a cancelled Flair Airlines flight from Calgary to Vancouver last year – which the airline blamed on bird strikes that were never recorded in a federal database – hasn't ended yet.
New Canadian navy tugboats to enter service following two-year delay
The first of four new tugboats built for the Royal Canadian Navy have arrived in British Columbia, two years behind schedule and nearly four years since the first steel was cut for the $102-million project.