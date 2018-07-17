Featured
DEVELOPING: Barn engulfed in flames in North Dumfries
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, July 17, 2018 6:19PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 17, 2018 7:18PM EDT
Fire officials responded to a fire on Roseville Road between Northumberland Street and Trussler Road, North Dumfries.
At least four fire trucks were on-scene.
The call came in just before 5:30 p.m.
Police say no animals were inside.
There was no word on injuries or a cause of the fire.
More details to follow.
Barn fire Roseville Road North Dumfries @570NEWS @570traffic @CTVKitchener @915theBeat @country1067 @TheAyrNews pic.twitter.com/IrQYMjF83n— Jenna (@JennaKidman) July 17, 2018