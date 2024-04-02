KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Deputy PM Freeland to make housing announcement in Kitchener

    

    Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland is in Kitchener today to make a housing announcement.

    Further details about the announcement have not been released, but Freeland is set to tour a rental housing development on Eighth Avenue near Kingsway Drive earlier in the day.

    Freeland is set to speak to media at 1:30 p.m. CTV News will carry the news conference live on this article.

    More to come.

