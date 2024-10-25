Department of National Defence to assess Kitchener park for unexploded artillery
Knollwood Park in Kitchener is flagged for assessment by the Department of National Defence (DND) for unexploded munitions from when it was used during the Second World War.
Knollwood Park is one of more than a hundred sites across Ontario that are being assessed for this reason.
In 1940, the site where the park sits served as a training school for men before the Canadian Women’s Army Corps (CWAC) opened in 1942, according to the Department of National Defence.
“The CWAC camp in Kitchener was the largest basic training centre for women in Canada. More than 20,000 women served in CWAC during the Second World War,” said Kened Sadiku, from the DND.
The DND said they were trained and served in 50 different occupations including, drivers, medics, signal operators, clerks, cooks and entertainers.
A spokesperson said it later operated as a shared site for the men and women, until 1943 when the men's school relocated. In 1946, the site became a vocational training school for returning recruits.
In 1966, about half of the land at the park was sold to the City of Kitchener. After that the DND retained land for armoury and buildings for air cadets. Part of the park remains DND property, despite the armoury burning down in 1975.
What’s next?
The DND said they do not anticipate the presence of any munitions items as it was a school and not a training area where munitions would be used.
The site will still be looked at as an unexploded explosive ordnances (UXO) assessment still has not been done.
“This site is not considered a priority for UXO Risk Assessment at this time as there is no indication that munitions were ever used at this site,” said Sadiku.
The DND said the government retains responsibility for UXO on Canadian land and within its territorial waters in order to ensure the health and safety of Canadians.
