CTV Kitchener’s former King St. building could be turned into 44-storey apartment tower

CTV Kitchener’s former home could be replaced with a 44-storey apartment tower.

An application has been submitted to redevelop the property at 864 King Street West.

If council approves the plan, the building would add 455 new apartments to the busy corridor between downtown Kitchener and Uptown Waterloo. According to the proposal, it would also include 261 parking spaces, 461 bicycle storage spaces and 5,389 square metres of indoor and outdoor amenity space.

CTV Kitchener called 864 King Street West home for nearly 70 years before before moving to the Sportsworld area in November 2023.

Reaction to proposed plan

CTV News spoke to people living near the former television studio to find out what they think about the proposed development. The height of the building and the number of new residents were their biggest concerns.

“I don’t like the idea,” said Joe DaSilva. “I think we have enough high-rises. Anything over 20 storeys is high enough.”

Artist's rendering of proposed 44-storey apartment tower at 864 King Street West in Kitchener. (Source: MHBC Planning, Urban Design & Landscape Architecture)

The building wouldn’t be the only apartment tower at the corner of King and Pine Street.

Across the street, construction continues on a 25-storey apartment building.

“I’m really not happy about it,” said Rosemany Longpre, who has lived on Mary Street for about 45 years.

She fears the area is changing too quickly.

“This was a very quiet neighbourhood,” Longpre said. “Honestly, I’m really disappointed that they’re building all these towers.”

She wants to see more homes built in the city but worries a 44-storey tower is too high for the older, residential area.

“For me, it’s not feasible,” Longpre said. “I understand the housing [issue], but to have it that high, it takes away from the aesthetics of the whole neighbourhood [and] blocks the sun from the house.”

Map of 864 King Street West in Kitchener. (Source: MHBC Planning, Urban Design & Landscape Architecture)

Share your opinion

A virtual neighbourhood meeting is scheduled for Sept. 18. Residents can ask questions and voice their concerns to city staff.

The City of Kitchener said recommendations will be submitted to council next fall.