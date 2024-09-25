Residents raise concerns over proposed 44-storey tower at former CTV Kitchener station

A developer is hoping to put a 44-storey tower of rental apartments across from Grand River Hospital in Kitchener.

It would be built at the former longtime home of CTV Kitchener but people living on the quiet streets nearby say they need some questions answered first.

There's already a 25-storey building under construction at the corner of King and Pine streets. The new tower is projected to have 455 apartment units.

“It's right by the hospital…across the street [and] in Kings Street’s artery,” said Stephen Litt, chief development officer of Vive Developments. “I couldn't think of a better spot for housing in the City Kitchener for sure.”

Map of 864 King Street West in Kitchener. (Source: MHBC Planning, Urban Design & Landscape Architecture)The developer says this location, which is right along the LRT line, is perfect for a major housing development.

“So this is where the economy [and] where people want to live, where they want to raise a family,” said Litt.

Vive Development says all 455 units will be purpose-built rentals, meaning they can offer housing at a lower price point.

“It's right in the middle of the housing spectrum,” said Litt. “So it's obviously not shelter. We need lots of that. It's not big fancy houses in the burbs, it's right in the middle. When we build this, it allows people to move up and down throughout the housing spectrum, right?”

People who live in the area say they are happy to see more housing being built.

“The city certainly needs more housing, more density around the ion stations,” said Mary Street resident, Simon Nuk.

But they say this plan - and a 25-storey tower already being built next door – is just too much.

Artist's rendering of proposed 44-storey apartment tower at 864 King Street West in Kitchener. (Source: MHBC Planning, Urban Design & Landscape Architecture)

Neighbours say one of their main concerns relates to the planned parking entrance along Pine Street.

Left turns are not allowed from Pine Street to King Street, meaning anyone coming out of these buildings and wanting to go to downtown Kitchener will likely choose Mary Street. Residents worry this could put a lot of traffic on the quiet residential street.

“So it is kind of ludicrous to think that people will actually not be using Mary Street or Pine Street or Herbert Street, for that matter,” said one resident

According to those who live on Mary Street, the city has not provided any answers to this traffic question.

“I didn't hear that at all, the tone I got was they're public streets, so we can't control what people do so it was a bit of a tough luck kind of response,” Nuk explained.

The developer says the traffic situation is difficult but believes in the long-term vision of the plan.

“I think it's a short-term pain for long term gain sort of thing, right? These buildings appear to be big on paper once they're built and stable. I think that their life cycle is around 50 to 100 years,” Litt explained.

Kitchener city council is hoping to vote on this plan at the end of October.

The developer says if it's approved they want to start demolishing the former CTV building right away and start building the new tower by the end of this year or early next year.