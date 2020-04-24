ST. JACOBS -- A popular gift shop that has been a fixture in St. Jacobs for almost 45 years will be closing for good.

A Touch of Scotland started as a place to buy wool, and eventually evolved into a shop selling items rich in Scottish heritage.

The store will close on May 15.

Owner Kelly Bulgarelli says the decision was an emotional one.

“Just the memories,” she said to CTV while wiping away tears.

“Both my grandparents are gone now so this was just the last physical thing of them,” she says.

Bulgarelli says it wasn’t financially feasible to keep the gift shop open. March break typically is when sales begin to pick up but this year they were closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“I’ve got bills. I have product that I’ve had to pay for. It is just with the times and not being sure when retail stores will open,” she says.

The store will live on virtually. The majority of the products sold in the store can be found and ordered on the website.

But for Bulgarelli, it won’t be the same.

“I just want to thank everybody for everything that they’ve done. All the support. All the friendships that we made,” she says.