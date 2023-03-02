CTV reporter struck by car remains in hospital

A CTV Kitchener reporter who was struck and seriously injured while covering a crash near Guelph, Ont. yesterday remains in hospital.

On Wednesday around noon, Stephanie Villella was at the intersection of Brock Road and Maltby Road, which had been closed and barricaded by police, when she was hit by a sedan.

Villella had been gathering images of a separate two-vehicle crash that happened on Brock Road earlier in the day.

She was transported to a trauma centre with serious and potentially life-threatening injuries.

Villella remains in hospital Thursday.

There is no word yet on possible charges.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Josh Cunningham said in collisions like this, potential charges can depend on the extent of the victim’s injuries.

“In an investigation like this, sometimes we take a little bit of a moment at the onset to really determine what injuries – in this case what the extent of the injuries are to Stephanie – which could also play a part in what charges could be laid,” Cunningham said Thursday.

The stretch of Brock Road where the crash happened was closed into the evening on Wednesday.

“We had reconstructionists attend the scene, their investigation is quite thorough and takes a bit more time," Cunningham said. "We did have witnesses at scene, their information is going to be corroborated with the reconstructionists’ information.”

Police had no update on potential charges in the first crash on Brock Road Wednesday. One of the drivers in that crash was seriously hurt and airlifted to hospital. Police said their injuries are non-life-threatening.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed either collision, or who may have information, to contact them.

Editor’s note: The CTV Kitchener team continues to send our thoughts and best wishes to our friend and colleague Stephanie and her family.