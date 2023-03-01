CTV reporter struck by vehicle while covering crash near Guelph, Ont.
A CTV News Kitchener reporter has been struck and seriously injured while covering a crash just south of Guelph, Ont.
Stephanie Villella was at the intersection of Brock Road South and Maltby Road which had been closed and barricaded by police when she was hit by sedan.
Villella had been gathering images of a separate two-vehicle crash that happened on Brock Road earlier in the day.
“At the road closed barricade here, we had a pedestrian struck by a separate vehicle, a sedan,” OPP Const. Joshua Cunningham said.
Villella was transported to a trauma centre with injuries police call serious and potentially life-threatening.
The driver of the sedan remained at the scene.
“We’re looking into witness accounts, we’re looking into physical evidence to really identify what had happened,” Cunningham said.
People who witnessed the crash told CTV News the driver appeared elderly and Villella was within the road closure area when the car came through, striking her.
Police say it’s too soon to comment on whether charges will be laid in the collision.
Anyone in the area with information is asked to contact Wellington County OPP.
Editor's note: The thoughts of our CTV News Kitchener team are with Stephanie and her family tonight.
