Person airlifted after pair of collisions south of Guelph: police

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have announced further road closures after a second collision just outside Aberfoyle.

In a tweet posted at 1:43 p.m. Wednesday, police said Maltby Road is closed from Victoria Road to the Hanlon Parkway and Brock Road is closed to Clair Road after a collision involving a pedestrian.

In a video posted to Twitter, OPP Const. Joshua Cunningham said the pedestrian was struck by a sedan along a section of a closed road.

Cunningham said the pedestrian was transported to a trauma centre with serious and possibly life-threatening injuries.

Earlier in the day, OPP said one person was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a separate two-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer nearby.

In a tweet posted at 11:19 a.m. Wednesday, OPP said Brock Road is closed between Maltby Road and Wellington Road 34.

In an email sent following the first crash, Ornge Air Ambulance said they were transporting a female patient in stable condition to Hamilton General Hospital.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.