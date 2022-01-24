Crews respond to house fire in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE -

Emergency crews responded to a house fire on Esther Avenue in Cambridge on Monday.

In a tweet posted just before 6 p.m., The Cambridge Fire Department said crews from five stations were on the scene.

The department also shared pictures showing thick smoke billowing from the home, and said crews were using a defensive strategy.

Waterloo regional police said their officers are also on scene, and to expect significant delays in the area of Blair Road and Esther Avenue.

An investigation is ongoing and the public has been asked to avoid the area.

No further details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. More information with be given when available.

Cambridge firefighters from 5 Stations are in the defensive strategy at a working house fire on Esther Ave. Esther Ave. is closed. @cityofcambridge @CPFFALocal499 pic.twitter.com/LMvd6KtXd7 — Cambridge Fire Dept (@CambridgeFD) January 24, 2022