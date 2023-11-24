KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Crews respond to fire in Kitchener

    Crews respond to a fire in Kitchener's Bridgeport neighbourhood on Nov. 23, 2023. (Dave Pettitt/CTV Kitchener) Crews respond to a fire in Kitchener's Bridgeport neighbourhood on Nov. 23, 2023. (Dave Pettitt/CTV Kitchener)

    Emergency crews were called to a fire in the Bridgeport area of Kitchener Thursday evening.

    Several fire trucks responded to a home at the corner of Nelson Avenue and Schweitzer Street.

    The flames appeared to be mostly in the garage.

    There’s no word yet on whether anyone was home at the time of the fire or if anyone was hurt.

    Police and paramedics were also on scene.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News