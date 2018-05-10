

Preparations are underway to demolish the former Schneiders plant in Kitchener.

Crews were on site on Wednesday bringing in heavy equipment to clear the area for demolition.

The meat processing facility closed in 2015 and was sold two years later to Auburn Developments.

The developer says it's planning to turn the space into residential units, commercial space, and park land.

City staff has yet to receive an official application for the proposal but say they are looking forward to breathing new life into the old space.

Auburn Developments say the official demolition will begin next week and the demolition phase could take eight months to complete.

During the phase, roads and sidewalks could be closed, according to the developer’s website.

They also say complete redevelopment of the 30 acre site could take 12 years.