Creative Canstruction campaign collects food for those in need

Eleven teams are putting their talent and skills to the test, building unique structures for this year’s Canstruction campaign.

The week-long event aims to raise money for the Waterloo Region Food Bank.

Friday marked the start of build day, where participants used more than 19,000 unopened food cans to make their masterpieces.

A team recreated Kitchener's lock tower at the 2023 Canstruction contest. (CTV News/Carmen Wong)

Since 2008, Canstruction has raised more than 1.3 million meals. This year, the food bank hopes to raise 75,000 meals.

The Food Bank of Waterloo Region said there is a critical need for donations, now more than ever.

“The cost of living, high interest rates, these are all things contributing to people having to access services in our region. It`s a difficult time for everyone,” said Kim Wilhem, the food bank’s interim CEO at the local food bank.

Groups are comprised of local companies and community members. It takes some of them months to come up with a concept and figure out how to execute it.

“It’s a great activity to bring awareness to that throughout the adult point of view but also through a kid’s point of view,” said participant Erika Valecilos from Stantec.

The public can check out the clever creations at Conestoga Mall until March 19. They can also able to donate and vote for their favorite build. The structure with the most votes will win the People’s Choice Award, which will be announced March 21.

The mall posted about the charity event on Twitter, showing off some of the unique structures, using donated food items.