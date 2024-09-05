Crash reported on Highway 24 in Cambridge

Emergency responders were called to a two-vehicle collision in Cambridge on Thursday evening.

It happened at the intersection of Hespeler Road/Highway 24 and Fisher Mills Road/Maple Grove Road.

Both vehicles had significant damage to their front-end and one had its windshield smashed.

Waterloo Regional Police said at least one person was hurt but they had no information on the severity of the injuries.

They also warned drivers that there may be traffic delays in the area.