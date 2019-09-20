Featured
Crash at Punkeydoodles Corners sends motorcyclist to hospital
A motorcyclist was taken to hospital after a crash at Punkeydoodles Corners. (Sept. 20, 2019)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, September 20, 2019 5:11PM EDT
A man in his 50’s has been taken to hospital after his motorcycle was struck by a car at Punkeydoodles Corners.
It happened just before 4 p.m. at Oxford Road 5 and Punkeydoodles Avenue.
The motorcyclist was not seriously injured.
OPP say the driver of the car may be charge with failing to yield.