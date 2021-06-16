KITCHENER -- Responding to the COVID-19 pandemic has cost the Waterloo Regional Police Service nearly $2 million in 2021.

In a report presented to the Police Services Board Wednesday, the finance unit said WRPS has spent $1.911 million as of May 22. Last year, they spent $2.916 million in total responding to the pandemic.

According to the report, $173,000 has been spent in 2021 so far on direct costs like personal protective equipment and facility expenses. Police leased an off-site location to allow space for training and recruitment activities. Indirect costs account for $1.738 million, including compensation for redeployed members and payment to members who needed to self-isolate and weren't able to work.

The report estimates police will incur $535,000 in direct costs over the course of the year, which is slightly over budget. Indirect costs are more difficult to budget, but police estimate that could be as high as $4 million this year.

The police service received $500,000 from the Safe Restart program to help offset costs and lost revenue.

Police said any members who are able to are current working from home.