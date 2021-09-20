COVID-19 outbreaks declared at two schools in Waterloo Region

KITCHENER -

Two outbreaks have been declared at schools in Waterloo Region.

On Sept. 19, a COVID-19 outbreak was declared at Waterloo-Oxford District Secondary School near Baden.

A statement on the Waterloo Region District School Board’s website says Public Health’s investigation determined that a student case that was previously reported is linked to a second student case.

The statement goes on to say that the outbreak is isolated to one Grade 11 class cohort and is not a school-wide outbreak.

No other students or staff members are required to isolate and no additional close contacts have been identified.

Another COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at St. Brigid Catholic School in Ayr. The Waterloo Catholic District School Board’s website lists two new confirmed student cases at the school, dated Sept. 17 and Sept. 18.

A letter to parents was posted on St. Brigid’s website on Sept. 19.

“Public Health will work with the school to identify high-risk student and staff contacts of the confirmed case,” the letter read in part.

It went on to say if a cohort must self-isolate or the school must close, students will be notified by the school.