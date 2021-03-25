KITCHENER -- Officials with the University of Waterloo said public health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak in residence buildings on the campus.

In a release posted on the university's website, officials said five people who live on or have visited the campus have tested positive for COVID-19. Three of those people live in residence buildings at University of Waterloo Place and two others live off-campus.

Officials have declared an outbreak at University of Waterloo Place.

"We are extremely disappointed that the cause of this outbreak appears to be a result of students ignoring our protocols for social safety," the statement on UW's website said in part. "University of Waterloo has robust protocols to manage COVID-19 cases on campus and in residence, including prohibiting visitors."

Health officials will be in touch with any high-risk contacts. Anyone experiencing symptoms should also go for a COVID-19 test.

In a tweet, UW officials said they're considering action under student discipline policies for "behaviours that threaten the safety of our community."

"We all need to avoid social gatherings to stop the spread of COVID-19," the tweet said.

Earlier this month, health officials identified a large cluster of COVID-19 cases linked to social gatherings between March 4 and 7 at private residences. Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said the people identified in that cluster were connected to both the University of Waterloo and Wilfrid Laurier University. Officials declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Claudette Millar Hall as a result of that cluster, along with an outbreak at Clara Conrad Hall at Wilfrid Laurier University.

Officials have not said if this latest outbreak is associated with that cluster of cases.