KITCHENER -- A Cambridge public school announced Sunday that a COVID-19 outbreak had been declared after two positive COVID-19 tests were linked.

William G Davis Public School reported a case on Nov. 21, saying the student that tested positive for the disease was last in the building on Nov. 17.

On Sunday, the school confirmed that public health had identified an additional student case.

The student that tested positive was already at home self-isolating as a result of the previous case identified at the school, according to a post on the school’s website.

The post said public health will be contacting the classroom that is in an outbreak to provide guidance on a new self-isolation date.

At this time there are no plans to dismiss any additional classrooms.

The post went on to explain that an outbreak is declared when two or more COVID-19 cases have an epidemiological link within a 14 day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school.

