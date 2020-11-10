KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a University of Waterloo residence after two people there tested positive.

According to a news release from the school, the two cases are close contacts of an individual who had tested positive back on Nov. 5. All three are now in self-isolation in dedicated residence suites.

"These new cases mean the Region of Waterloo public health has declared an outbreak in Claudette Millar Hall," the release from the university read in part.

Anyone who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, is concerned about exposure or is identified as a high-risk contact is asked to contact the school's Res Life team.

The University of Waterloo has reported a total of seven COVID-19 cases since mid-October. This is the second outbreak at a local post-secondary institution: Wilfrid Laurier University had an outbreak last month that was connected to study groups at the school.

A total of 19 cases were linked to those groups.

"We are reminding our community that every student and employee has an important part to play in limiting the risk of COVID-19," University of Waterloo's statement said in part.

"It is up to everyone to follow public health guidance and to respect each other as we share the space on our campus."

The school has a COVID-19 testing centre on its campus, and recently opened up testing to family members of those in the school community.