KITCHENER -- The University of Waterloo has launched a tracker for COVID-19 cases on its campuses.

The school announced the tracker on Wednesday, two days after one of its community members tested positive for the disease. The case, which was identified at the school's Waterloo campus, was the first at any of UW's four campuses.

Officials have not said whether the case was identified in a student or staff member, but said the person was in self-isolation. Public health officials are getting in touch with close contacts, the school said.

"If you have not been identified as a close contact of the individual, you should continue to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and seek testing if needed," a news release announcing the case read in part.

Down the street, Wilfrid Laurier University has reported a total of 10 cases on its Waterloo campuses. None of those are in students living on campus, the university's website shows.

The University of Guelph has also reported two cases of COVID-19 at its Guelph campus. Both of those cases are considered low risk, because COVID-19 precautions were followed while the infected people were on campus.