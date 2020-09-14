KITCHENER -- Students and staff at the University of Waterloo will soon be able to get a COVID-19 test right on campus.

UW made the announcement on its website Monday. The assessment and testing centre is opening in collaboration with St. Mary's General Hospital, Ontario Health West and Region of Waterloo Public Health. It will only be open to UW students and employees.

"In addition to the new Campus Check-In tool announced last week, the testing centre is one of the latest measures we are taking to protect the health and safety of our University community as we gradually resume campus activities," UW President Feridun Hamdullahpur said in a memo circulated to employees. "This initiative, led by Campus Wellness, is an important piece of our community’s response to the pandemic."

Hamdullahpur said having testing available on campus will help identify and respond to COVID-19 cases quickly.

"Students or employees showing symptoms or who suspect that they have been exposed to the virus can get tested at a convenient on-campus location and receive the immediate medical guidance they need," the memo said.

The site will also help lessen the testing load at other facilities in Waterloo Region, UW said.

It's scheduled to open on Oct. 1 in the Health Sciences building. UW said it plans to expand testing to other locations in the near future.

A medical referral isn't necessary.